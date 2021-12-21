$0.50 EPS Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. CNX Resources posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNX. Raymond James cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

CNX opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 116.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 197.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 154.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

