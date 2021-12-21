$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Harmony Biosciences posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.30 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of HRMY stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 504,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.51 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 1,800 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $1,498,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,285 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,542. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $872,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 293.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 276,981 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

