-$0.24 EPS Expected for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.22). Acer Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acer Therapeutics by 38.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 25,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,755. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.18. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.39.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

