$0.15 EPS Expected for Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $260.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNPO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,964,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,728,000.

Snap One stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,669. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.26.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

