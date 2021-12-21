$0.03 EPS Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. Celsius posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celsius.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,768 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,296,000 after buying an additional 554,872 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,910,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after buying an additional 356,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $4.41 on Tuesday, hitting $70.33. 670,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 639.42 and a beta of 2.03. Celsius has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $110.22.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsius (CELH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.