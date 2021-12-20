Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.19.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.32, for a total transaction of $546,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $35,464,760. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $304.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.54 and its 200-day moving average is $270.12. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.