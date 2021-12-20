Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total transaction of $1,712,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,325 shares of company stock worth $25,632,938. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $199.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.31. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.66 and a 1 year high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.02.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

