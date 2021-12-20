Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $369.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to announce $369.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $368.45 million and the highest is $372.00 million. Zendesk reported sales of $283.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

NYSE ZEN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.72. 37,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,507. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.20 and a beta of 1.10. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.84 and a 200 day moving average of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $4,326,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $242,145.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,891 shares of company stock worth $17,925,955. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Zendesk by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $1,299,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $3,175,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $31,625,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

