Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. TDK has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $58.55.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. TDK had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, analysts predict that TDK will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

