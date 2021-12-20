Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) to Buy

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

CJEWY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS:CJEWY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

