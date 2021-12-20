Zacks Investment Research Lowers Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,871,000 after purchasing an additional 290,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,222,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,614,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,484,000 after purchasing an additional 600,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,584,000 after acquiring an additional 256,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.