Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

CJEWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $23.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.2323 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 2.72%.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (CJEWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.