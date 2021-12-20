Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC opened at $71.37 on Thursday. Bank First has a twelve month low of $64.01 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.29.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.65%. On average, analysts predict that Bank First will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank First’s payout ratio is 14.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bank First by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Bank First during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank First during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank First during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

