Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.44.

Shares of PLL opened at $53.46 on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.70.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLL. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth about $856,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 183.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

