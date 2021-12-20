Zacks: Brokerages Expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Progenity’s earnings. Progenity posted earnings of ($1.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Progenity.

Get Progenity alerts:

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PROG. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progenity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG opened at $2.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.19. Progenity has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $7.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROG. Athyrium Capital Management LP raised its position in Progenity by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Athyrium Capital Management LP now owns 36,396,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365,281 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Progenity by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,597,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974,789 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Progenity in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Progenity in the 3rd quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Progenity by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 150,223 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progenity (PROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.