Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Pentair posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNR. Mizuho began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Pentair by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Pentair by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNR stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,023. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.32. Pentair has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

