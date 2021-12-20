Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will report $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Patrick Industries posted sales of $772.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PATK shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Patrick Industries stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.71. The company had a trading volume of 796,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,716. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $66.57 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day moving average is $80.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.26%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,366,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,454,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,706,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Patrick Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,086,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

