Zacks: Brokerages Expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will report $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. DoorDash reported sales of $970.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DoorDash.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $4.37 on Friday, hitting $148.81. 5,465,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,535. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.34. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion and a PE ratio of -41.22.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $248,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $2,028,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,718,536 shares of company stock worth $2,169,767,989 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.