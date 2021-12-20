Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will post sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the highest is $3.20 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,952,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,139 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,674,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,274 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at $17,069,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at $16,315,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYH opened at $12.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.74. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

