Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Cognex posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cognex by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $75.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.30. Cognex has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

