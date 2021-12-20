Zacks: Brokerages Expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.07. BRP Group posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 3.83%.

BRP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

BRP stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. 1,039,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

