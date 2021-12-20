Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.34. Williams Companies posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Citigroup lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,838,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,330,000 after purchasing an additional 104,074 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 251,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Williams Companies by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMB opened at $25.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56. Williams Companies has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $29.89.

Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.