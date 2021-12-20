Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) will post $11.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.26 million to $11.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full-year sales of $40.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.40 million to $41.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $53.34 million, with estimates ranging from $50.72 million to $55.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SOPHiA Genetics.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,314,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,889,000.

SOPH traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.83. 75,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,522. SOPHiA Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.69.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

