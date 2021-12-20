Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.91 Million

Brokerages expect that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will report sales of $31.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.70 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year sales of $119.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $119.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $146.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.00 million to $149.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LiveVox.

Get LiveVox alerts:

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LVOX shares. Bank of America started coverage on LiveVox in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LiveVox in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveVox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

In other LiveVox news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden acquired 253,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVOX. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $556,420,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LiveVox during the third quarter valued at $8,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in LiveVox during the second quarter valued at $8,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in LiveVox during the second quarter valued at $7,701,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LVOX opened at $5.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveVox (LVOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.