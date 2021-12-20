Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Announce $1.53 EPS

Analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to report $1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.76. APA reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,160%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $7.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1,385.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in APA by 43.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after buying an additional 4,533,555 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in APA by 1,336.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,520,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,747,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,306. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. APA has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $31.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

