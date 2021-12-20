Zacks: Analysts Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will announce sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $7.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1,675.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,042,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,650. The company has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $236.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

