Zacks: Analysts Expect Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

In related news, Director James Huang acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 56,930 shares of company stock valued at $107,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 89,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WINT opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. Windtree Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

