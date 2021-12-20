Zacks: Analysts Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Post Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will announce $3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.35. Primerica posted earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $12.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

NYSE:PRI opened at $147.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.08. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica has a 52 week low of $128.84 and a 52 week high of $179.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,381,000 after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,109,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,926,000 after purchasing an additional 595,992 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,901,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Primerica by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after purchasing an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

