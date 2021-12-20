Zacks: Analysts Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $837.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will report $837.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $828.36 million to $847.00 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $771.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

MSM stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.05. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

