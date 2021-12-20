Zacks: Analysts Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $677.54 Million

Analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to post sales of $677.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $674.60 million to $682.90 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $624.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.09.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,694 shares of company stock worth $9,006,440. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $593,597,000 after acquiring an additional 447,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in F5 Networks by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,645,000 after buying an additional 397,114 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in F5 Networks by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $166,401,000 after buying an additional 382,383 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 8,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after buying an additional 255,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,773,000 after buying an additional 247,662 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.00. 728,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,156. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $239.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.69 and a 200 day moving average of $205.71.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

