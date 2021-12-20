Zacks: Analysts Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to announce earnings per share of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Dorman Products reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Dorman Products stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average is $103.06. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $86.22 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 96.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 58.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 376.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

