Zacks: Analysts Expect Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cian’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cian will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cian.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIAN. VTB Capital began coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price for the company. Finally, Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Cian stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,442. Cian has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

About Cian

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

