Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will report $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $6.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMS. Mizuho upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.52. 1,343,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,876. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.23. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,997,000 after purchasing an additional 772,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,942,000 after purchasing an additional 254,405 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CMS Energy by 45.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,517 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,412 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.