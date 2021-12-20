Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will report $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $6.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMS. Mizuho upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.52. 1,343,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,876. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.23. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,997,000 after purchasing an additional 772,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,942,000 after purchasing an additional 254,405 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CMS Energy by 45.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,517 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,412 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.