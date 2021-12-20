Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%.

ACRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

ACRS stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,254,173 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,560,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after buying an additional 877,272 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after buying an additional 843,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,568,000 after buying an additional 722,704 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.