XML Financial LLC Takes $2.05 Million Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 176,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter valued at $399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 73,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MAV opened at $11.78 on Monday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $12.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

