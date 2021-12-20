XML Financial LLC Purchases 575 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total transaction of $5,183,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,827 shares of company stock worth $149,614,734. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $252.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.97 and a 200-day moving average of $264.68. The company has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Truist upped their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

