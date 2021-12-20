XML Financial LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

