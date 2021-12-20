XML Financial LLC Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 258,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $174.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

