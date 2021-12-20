XML Financial LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 32.1% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 55,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 133,256 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 20.1% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,466,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $211.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $407.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.56 and a 200-day moving average of $226.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

