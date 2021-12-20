XML Financial LLC Buys 185 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,856.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,904.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,773.28. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

