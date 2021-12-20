XML Financial LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.75.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $619.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $620.49 and its 200 day moving average is $605.34.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

