XML Financial LLC Acquires 1,014 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,708,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 472,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 218,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 231,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,745 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.30 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.01.

