Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the November 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMY opened at $7.12 on Monday. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

