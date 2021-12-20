Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Market Cap Hits $169,070.24 (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $169,070.24 and approximately $1,541.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $497.27 or 0.01071518 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00040331 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.