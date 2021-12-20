WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in WPP were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 13.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 18.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after acquiring an additional 73,494 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 7.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of WPP by 3.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 25.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

WPP has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE:WPP opened at $72.05 on Monday. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $75.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

