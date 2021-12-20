Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Receives GBX 923.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 923.75 ($12.20).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WKP. Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.75) to GBX 920 ($12.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.84) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.87) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Workspace Group stock traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 793.50 ($10.48). 150,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,023. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 687.56 ($9.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 979 ($12.93). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 834.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 866.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.26%.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.