Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Woodward worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 415.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Woodward by 120.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

NASDAQ WWD opened at $105.78 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.43 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.07.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.44%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.