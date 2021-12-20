Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 2,535 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.23 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.05 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $442.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

