Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,051 shares of company stock worth $9,874,534. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SITE. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $219.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.71 and its 200 day moving average is $202.49. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.60 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

