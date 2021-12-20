Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $162,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,740,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 118,806 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,641,000.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $68.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.76. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $75.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

